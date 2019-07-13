Advertising
Thai farmers create splash with buffalo race
The race in Chonburi, about 37 miles south east of Bangkok, is held to express gratitude to the buffaloes for working for the farmers all year long.
Farmers in eastern Thailand have celebrated the start of the sowing season by racing their buffaloes, whose usual duty is to plough the fields.
Farmers on Saturday coaxed and goaded the animals to make them run to the finish line in an annual event known as the Wooden Plough Buffalo Race.
Around 60 buffaloes were registered for the race.
