Harvey Weinstein adds #MeToo critic to his legal team

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

Donna Rotunno has said that women should be held responsible for the choices they make.

Harvey Weinstein has responded to his former lawyer’s comment that leaving the movie mogul’s sexual assault case was like winning the lottery.

A judge has approved a swap that saw lawyers Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis join Weinstein’s defence team and lawyer Jose Baez leave.

Afterward, Mr Baez said: “I feel like I won the lottery. Just kidding.”

Weinstein responded through his spokesman, saying: “With a lawyer like Donna Rotunno, I feel like I’m the one who won the lottery.”

Ms Rotunno is a #MeToo critic.

She has espoused a philosophy that the movement is overblown and that women are “responsible for the choices they make”.

Mr Baez is known for representing high-profile clients.

He told a judge in a letter last month that Weinstein made representing him “unreasonably difficult”.

