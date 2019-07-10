Alligator spotted living in popular park in middle of Chicago

A four to five foot alligator is living in a lagoon at one of Chicago’s most popular parks.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Tuesday that investigators went to Humboldt Park Lagoon on the city’s West Side and confirmed that the unusual resident is there as reported on social media.

UPDATE – We've independently confirmed the alligator is in the lagoon and state reptile specialists say its between 4 and 5 feet long. The reptile will be humanely trapped tonight and relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 9, 2019

Officials could not say how the creature got there.

City officials say alligator traps are being placed around the lagoon in the hope the animal will swim into one and be safely removed.

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Mr Guglielmi said the animal was expected to be trapped “and relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation”.

Alligators favour warm weather climates such as Florida but have been known to survive temporarily in the cold through a process similar to hibernation.