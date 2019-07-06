Unusual carving of Melania Trump raises eyebrows

An unusual sculpture of Melania Trump has been revealed in her native Slovenia.

A life-size wooden carving of the US first lady was unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica, drawing mixed reactions from the locals.

The rustic figure was cut from the trunk of a linden tree, showing her in a pale blue dress like the one she wore at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. Mrs Trump’s face is depicted in a naive style.

It is the work of American artist Brad Downey, who is also exhibiting photos of the statue in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.

The US first lady, born Melanija Knauss, changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modelling.

She settled in New York in 1996 and met Mr Trump two years later.