Pre-trial detention ordered in Sweden for rapper ASAP Rocky over ‘fight’

A Swedish court has ordered US rapper ASAP Rocky to spend two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight in central Stockholm.

Prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson said on Friday after the hearing at the Stockholm District Court that ASAP Rocky, the stage name of Rakim Mayers, was to be held on a lesser assault charge than he initially had demanded.

Defence lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja said they would appeal against the ruling.

The rapper was involved in the fight on Sunday before appearing at a music festival in Sweden.

It was not clear who else was involved in the incident.

Videos published on social media, show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by ASAP Rocky.

He and others punched and kicked the person on the ground.

ASAP Rocky had been due to appear at this weekend’s Wireless Festival in London.