In Pictures: US celebrates Independence Day

Parades, concerts and spectacular firework shows have been held across the United States to mark Independence Day.

President Donald Trump led the celebrations in the country’s capital, hailing “the greatest political journey in human history” in a speech before crowds of supporters.

His Salute to America event featured military demonstrations and flyovers and was followed by a concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

Boston, Philadelphia, New York and elsewhere also held huge Fourth of July celebrations, while a famous annual hot dog eating contest drew crowds to Coney Island.

Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump and others, waves to the crowd following his speech at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

The US Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs a flyover above the Lincoln Memorial (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Audience members photograph a flyover in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle as Donald Trump speaks (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fireworks light the sky near the Lincoln Memorial (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tractors take to the street during the annual Fourth of July Parade in Dunlap, Tennessee (Robin Rudd/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Fireworks go off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

A trumpeter plays a tune during the Santa Monica Fourth of July parade in California (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A fireworks display lights up the skies in Manhattan (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)