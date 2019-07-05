Advertising
Aftershock rattles California after biggest quake in 20 years
The original 6.4 magnitude jolt struck in the Mojave Desert.
A vigorous aftershock sequence has followed the strongest earthquake to hit southern California in 20 years.
A magnitude 5.4 quake at 4:07am local time on Friday is so far the strongest aftershock of Thursday’s magnitude 6.4 jolt, and was felt widely.
Seismologists had said there was an 80% probability of an aftershock of that strength.
Thursday’s big quake struck in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles north east of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, which suffered damage to buildings and roads.
