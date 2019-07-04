Woman eats 31 hot dogs to win annual contest for sixth time

Reigning champion Miki Sudo has devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women’s division of an annual hot dog eating contest in the US.

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July food contest takes place on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk every year.

The hot dog eating contest (Sarah Stier/AP)

The 33-year-old fell short of her total last year of 37 but earned her sixth consecutive title by easily beating runner-up Michelle Lesco, who wolfed down 26 hot dogs.

Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas holds the all-time women’s record of 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Spectators descended on Coney Island’s famed boardwalk for the contest.

“I’m super grateful for everybody who came out here to support,” Ms Sudo said.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut later ate 71 hot dogs to secure his 12th title, just a few shy of breaking the record he set last year.

In front of a crowd of fans and facing 17 opponents, the California native far exceeded his nearest competitors, but did not quite reach the 74-dog mark he achieved in 2018.

When asked how he felt after the contest, Chestnut said “I feel like I should eat a couple more.”