Menu

Advertising

Nasa names centre after woman who was unsung heroine of moon landings

World News | Published:

Katherine Johnson, dubbed the human computer for her maths prowess, is 100 but did not attend the event in West Virginia.

Spring weather 16th June 2019

A Nasa facility in West Virginia has been renamed in honour of a native of the state whose calculations helped put men on the moon 50 years ago.

Katherine Johnson was portrayed in the film Hidden Figures and is now 100 years old.

She did not attend Tuesday’s ceremony in Fairmont but was represented by two of her daughters, Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore.

News outlets report elected officials, the Nasa administrator and a former astronaut were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility.

Ms Johnson worked at Nasa’s Langley Research Centre in Hampton, Virginia, as a human “computer”.

Last year, Ms Johnson was honoured by alma mater West Virginia State University with a bronze statue and scholarship dedication.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News