Woody Allen makes La Scala debut directing comic opera

Woody Allen has said he always has “a warm and affectionate following in Europe” as he prepared for his directing debut at La Scala opera house in Milan.

Allen was greeted with applause at a news conference ahead of the weekend premiere of Puccini’s comic one-act opera Gianni Schicchi, with the prolific film-maker as director.

Unlike in Hollywood, the 83-year-old’s acceptance in Europe appears largely untouched by allegations of sexual misconduct that have been revisited amid the MeToo movement.

Woody Allen speaks at a press conference at La Scala (Luca Bruno/AP)

In the US, Amazon Studios terminated an agreement to distribute his latest film, A Rainy Day In New York, but the film will be released in the autumn across Europe.

Two of the film’s stars have said they would donate their salaries to charities fighting sexual abuse.

Alongside the La Scala production, a cinema museum in the Italian city is showing a retrospective of 28 Allen films.

After Saturday’s Gianni Schicchi premiere, Allen said he plans to travel to San Sebastian, Spain, to work on his next film. The cast includes Christoph Waltz.

Christoph Waltz (Matt Crossick/PA)

Allen said his work “resonates with Europeans in a way that they relate to”.

“I know when I started making movies 50 years ago, or almost 50 years ago, for whatever reason, I always had a very warm and affectionate following in Europe,” he said.

“And even when films of mine were not as well received in the United States, always in Italy, France and Germany, all over Europe, they received my films well.

“Maybe when I grew up, I was an addict for European films, I watched them all the time. Maybe through some process of osmosis my films resonate with Europeans.”

Gianni Schicchi, which he first staged in Los Angeles, is being performed alongside Salieri’s First The Music, Then The Words, directed by Grischa Asagaroff. Most of the performers are students from La Scala’s academy.

Allen said he was persuaded by Placido Domingo to direct opera, but it took him a long time to come around.

“I didn’t know if I had any ability to do this sort of thing. I had done cinema and not even that much stage work. I found it to be a very enjoyable experience,” Allen said.

The director said he has long enjoyed listening to opera, but usually sees only the first two acts of a production due to early-morning filming schedules.

“What I always wanted was an evening of just third acts, so I could see all the third acts I missed over the years,” he said.

He said he would have preferred a different ending for the opera, based on an incident in Dante’s Divine Comedy, which sees the title character condemned to hell for profiting from a ruse.

“I have a weakness for people who live on the margins of society and slightly outside of the law, so have I have great affection for Gianni Schicchi,” Allen said.

“I would not put him in hell at the end of the movie. I would retire him with a good pension and let him go off and lead a very happy life in the country.”