Fire kills 14 sailors on Russian deep sea submersible

The Defence Ministry said the fire was extinguished thanks to the crew’s self-sacrifice.

A fire on a Russian deep-sea submersible has killed 14 sailors, the military said.

The Defence Ministry said the blaze erupted on Monday while the vessel was performing tests in Russian territorial waters.

The ministry said in a statement that the fire was extinguished thanks to the crew’s self-sacrifice.

It added that the submersible is now at the Arctic port of Severomorsk, the main base of Russia’s Northern Fleet.

An official investigation has been launched.

