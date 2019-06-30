Advertising
In Pictures: Thousands join Pride celebrations around the world
Countries from Mexico and Ecuador to Portugal and Serbia held parades.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets for Pride parades around the world.
Rainbow flags and colourful costumes were a prominent feature in LGBTQ marches from Mexico and Paraguay to Portugal and Serbia.
The celebrations come after Friday’s 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, when a police raid on a gay bar in Manhattan led to a riot and days of demonstrations that morphed into a sustained LGBTQ liberation movement.
New York will hold its own Pride parade on Sunday.
