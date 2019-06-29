Advertising
In Pictures: Revellers paint Spanish town red in annual wine battle
The town of Haro staged the annual Wine Battle in Spain’s Rioja wine-growing region on Saturday.
Getting drenched with red wine might not be everyone’s idea of fun, but it is the idea behind one of Spain’s most popular — and unusual — fiestas.
Organisers said the aim is to “cover your neighbour in wine as quickly and completely as you can”.
An early-morning Mass is held, and then participants throw wine over each other while music plays until the 18,500 gallons (70,000 litres) of free wine run out.
Those taking part must abide by some rules: they must wear white, with a red sash; they may use wine-filled water pistols, garden sprayers or buckets; and at no point during the battle can they stop laughing and singing.
Thousands of people come away from Haro’s vineyards and woodland soaked from head to toe.
The event, which ends with a big lunch, is held to celebrate St Peter and the region’s plentiful wine output.
The festival draws mostly young visitors, from as far away as Australia.
