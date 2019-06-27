Menu

Two pilots killed as plane skids off runway in Siberia

World News | Published:

Both pilots died in the accident and at least three of the 31 injured people remain in hospital, an official said.

A plane burns after it crashed during landing in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, south-east Russia

Two pilots have been killed and 31 passengers injured in a plane accident in eastern Siberia, local officials said.

The An-24 plane caught fire after it landed at the airport in Nizhneangarsk and skidded off the runway, said Alexei Tsydyonov, governor of the Buryatia region.

Both pilots died in the accident and at least three of the 31 injured people remain in hospital, he said.

