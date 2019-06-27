Menu

Advertising

Nine injured in twin suicide attacks targeting police in Tunis

World News | Published:

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.

Tunisian police officers stand guard following the attacks

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces have struck Tunisia’s capital, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people.

One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy in Tunis shortly before 11am on Thursday, apparently targeting a police patrol.

One of the officers died from his injuries and another was injured, along with three bystanders.

People wait behind barriers in Tunis following the attacks
People wait behind barriers in Tunis following the attacks (Riadh Dridi/AP)

A second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city at about the same time.

Four officers were hospitalised with injuries.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.

In October, a female suicide bomber struck the city centre, killing only herself.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News