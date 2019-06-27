Angela Merkel seen shaking again at event in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has appeared unsteady and shaking for the second time in 10 days.

The brief incident happened as Mrs Merkel stood alongside President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at an indoor event in Berlin on Thursday morning, where Germany’s new justice minister, Christine Lambrecht. was being formally appointed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the oath of office ceremony for new Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The 64-year-old was handed a glass of water but rejected it, and appeared fine when she arrived in parliament half an hour later.

Mrs Merkel was due to set off for Japan later on Thursday for the annual summit of the Group of 20 global powers.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told news agency dpa that “everything is going ahead as planned. The chancellor is fine.”

On Tuesday last week, her whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mrs Merkel said afterwards that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed”.

Advertising

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves her seat after the ceremony (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Hot weather in Germany has continued this week. though temperatures in Berlin dropped overnight.

Mrs Merkel has been German leader since 2005.