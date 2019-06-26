Menu

In Pictures: Water and shade in demand as Europeans sizzle in the sun

World News | Published:

The extreme temperatures have been caused by a plume of hot air from Africa.

France Europe Weather

Europeans were coping with Sahara-style conditions as a plume of hot air from Africa moved north across the Mediterranean.

Some schools closed in France while Germany, famous for not having a speed limit on motorways, introduced temporary restrictions on drivers.

Cool spaces and water were on hand, as authorities sought to avoid a repeat of the 2003 heatwave in France, which is thought to have caused up to 15,000 deaths, particularly among the elderly.

Czech Republic Europe Weather
Tourists use umbrellas to shield themselves form the sun as they cross the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
France Europe Weather
Tourists climb the steps leading to the Sacre Coeur basilica in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
Spain Europe Weather
A woman carries a fan in Pamplona, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
France Europe Weather
Youngsters cool off at the Trocadero public fountain in Paris (Francisco Seco/AP)
Germany Weather
A resident in the zoo in Hannover, Germany, takes a dip in a fur coat (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/AP)

Serbia Europe Weather
A man takes a cold shower at Ada Ciganlija lake in the Serbian capital, Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Germany Weather
A couple swim beside a model boat in a lake in Ertingen, Germany (Thomas Warnack/AP)
Italy Europe Weather
Children cool off in a fountain in Milan, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)
Vatican Europe Weather
Bishops shelter from the sun as they wait for the start of Pope Francis’ weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Switzerland Weather
Tourists enjoy the summer temperatures in the snow on the Titlis mountain near Engelberg, Switzerland (Alexandra Wey/AP)
France Europe Weather
A woman watches the Seine river and Notre Dame cathedral in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
Germany Weather
A horse is sprayed with water in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
