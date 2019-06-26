ICC chief prosecutor wants to investigate treatment of Burma’s Rohingya Muslims

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has said she wants to open an investigation into alleged crimes against Rohingya Muslims as they fled Burma and into Bangladesh.

The court announced on Wednesday that a panel of judges will consider whether to authorise prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request, which has not yet been filed.

Prosecutor notified Presidency that she will seek authorisation to investigate crimes in #ICC jurisdiction in Bangladesh/Myanmar https://t.co/YvMWlR0Btu Once request is submitted, Pre-Trial Chamber III to decide whether or not to authorise investigation — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) June 26, 2019

The court said Ms Bensouda wants to investigate alleged crimes “within the context of two waves of violence in Rakhine state” in Burma and any other crimes “sufficiently linked to these events”.

Last year, the court ruled that it has jurisdiction over alleged deportations of Rohingya to Bangladesh.

Burma is not a member of the global court, but Bangladesh is.

Burma’s military has been accused of widespread rights violations leading about 700,000 Rohingya to flee the country since August 2017.