Melania Trump’s spokeswoman named as new White House press secretary

Melania Trump has announced that her long-time spokeswoman and confidante will succeed Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham has been with US President Donald Trump since 2015, when he launched his presidential campaign.

She will also take on the role of White House communications director, a strategic and forward-looking role that has been vacant since March.

Ms Grisham will also accompany Mr Trump on a trip to Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.

The first lady announced the news on Twitter, saying she “can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country”.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

“Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse,” Mrs Trump said.

Ms Grisham worked directly for Mr Trump after he took office in 2017. She was a deputy press secretary in the West Wing before she was tapped in March of that year to run communications for the first lady. She will continue to serve the first lady in her new capacity.

@StephGrisham45 will be an incredible asset to the President and the country. I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy to leave our team in such great hands. Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role. https://t.co/OYvwL0E1JU — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 25, 2019

Ms Grisham will succeed Ms Sanders, whose resignation is effective at the end of the month.