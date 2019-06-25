Advertising
Ex-boxer Klitschko rescued at sea after yacht fire off Spanish coast
The 43-year-old Ukrainian said his group was evacuated from a motor yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has said his boat trip off Spain with family and friends was cut short after a fire broke out on board.
The 43-year-old Ukrainian said in a tweet that the group was evacuated from the motor yacht in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday night.
Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service confirmed it responded to an emergency call, although a spokeswoman declined to provide the identities of those involved because of privacy rules.
She told the Associated Press the yacht carrying nine people reported a fire in its engine room and was drifting 10 miles south west of Port Adriano, on the island of Majorca. Nobody was hurt.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.