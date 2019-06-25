Menu

Advertising

Ex-boxer Klitschko rescued at sea after yacht fire off Spanish coast

World News | Published:

The 43-year-old Ukrainian said his group was evacuated from a motor yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

Wladimir Klitschko

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has said his boat trip off Spain with family and friends was cut short after a fire broke out on board.

The 43-year-old Ukrainian said in a tweet that the group was evacuated from the motor yacht in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday night.

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service confirmed it responded to an emergency call, although a spokeswoman declined to provide the identities of those involved because of privacy rules.

She told the Associated Press the yacht carrying nine people reported a fire in its engine room and was drifting 10 miles south west of Port Adriano, on the island of Majorca. Nobody was hurt.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News