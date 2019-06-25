Advertising
Brazil’s top court denies petition to release ex-president
Brazil’s Supreme Court has denied a petition to release former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who is serving a sentence for corruption.
In a three-two vote, a panel of Supreme Court judges rejected freeing da Silva while they consider a petition from his defence team demanding his release because of alleged inappropriate behaviour by the judge in the case.
Da Silva is serving his sentence in a police station in Curitibia. He has been held since April 7 2018.
Da Silva’s lawyers argue then-judge Sergio Moro offered guidance to prosecutors in investigations that led to da Silva’s conviction.
Mr Moro has said he did nothing improper.
Da Silva was president in 2003-2010 and was convicted of corruption over a beachfront apartment that prosecutors say he received from a construction company.
