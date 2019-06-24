Menu

White House hopeful Jay Inslee unveils radical policies on climate change

World News | Published:

The governor of Washington State wants a clean break between the US federal government and the fossil fuel industry.

Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee has proposed a clean break between the US federal government and the fossil fuel industry.

That would involve everything from ending tax breaks for oil companies to banning all drilling and extraction on federal lands and in federal waters.

It is the latest proposal as part of Mr Inslee’s emphasis on combating the global climate crisis.

The Washington governor is building his 2020 campaign around climate action, arguing he is the only Democrat in a large field to make the issue the federal government’s top priority.

Mr Inslee’s fossil fuel plan comes ahead of the first Democratic primary debates taking place this week in Miami.

Mr Inslee plans an event on Monday in south Florida to highlight the consequences of existing federal policies on fossil fuels.

