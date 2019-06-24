Menu

Advertising

Republicans look to emulate Democrats with new fundraising platform

World News | Published:

WinRed is seen as an attempt to replicate the Democrats’ ActBlue campaign which raised large sums by targeting low-dollar donors.

Trump

Republicans are launching a new online fundraising platform that they hope will rival ActBlue, the Democrats’ internet-based fundraising behemoth.

Called WinRed, it is a play by Donald Trump’s party to replicate Democrats’ success raising massive amounts from grassroots supporters who typically give just a few dollars online at a time.

ActBlue was instrumental in the Democratic Party’s 2018 midterm successes, with the non-profit pulling in well over one billion US dollars for candidates that primarily came from low-dollar donors.

Republicans have a number of similar for-profit platforms.

But they have had far less success than ActBlue, which saves donors’ information and allows them to give with a few taps of a smartphone.

Now Republicans hope WinRed will enable them to harness giving from their base.

The party has typically relied most on big-dollar donors.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News