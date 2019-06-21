Menu

Kim Jong Un and China’s president discussed Korean Peninsula issues, says North

North Korea’s state media said the leaders reached a “shared understanding” on the issues they discussed during their summit in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un and Chinese president Xi Jinping held broad discussions over the political situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and called for stronger bilateral ties in the face of “serious and complicated changes” in the region, North Korea’s state media said.

The Korean Central News Agency said on Friday the leaders reached “shared understanding” on the issues they discussed during their summit in Pyongyang on Thursday.

People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcoming Chinese president Xi Jinping (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The agency did not report on any specific discussions on the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

The agency said the leaders also attended a dinner reception and a mass game performance at Pyongyang’s 150,000-seat May Day Stadium.

Mr Xi is wrapping his state visit on Friday.

