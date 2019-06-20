Baseball star David Ortiz shooting suspect charged with drug possession

A suspect in the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz has been charged with drug and firearm possession in America.

The US attorney’s office in Newark, New Jersey, announced the indictment for Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz on Thursday.

The 25-year-old also faces state charges in New Jersey in connection with two armed robberies in 2017.

Police escort the ambulance carrying David Ortiz to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP)

Dominican authorities announced the arrest of Mr Ferreira-Cruz last week.

They arrested an 11th person on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

Mr Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9.

The former Boston Red Sox star was in Boston recovering from surgery.

Authorities said on Wednesday that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and that a friend accompanying Mr Ortiz was the intended target.