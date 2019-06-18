Sixteen tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port

US authorities have seized more than one billion US dollars (£790 million) worth of cocaine from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history.

The US attorney’s office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

This is one of the largest drug seizures in United States history. This amount of cocaine could kill millions – MILLIONS – of people. My Office is committed to keeping our borders secure and streets safe from deadly narcotics. https://t.co/nWPfgpGqYa — US Attorney William M. McSwain (@USAttyMcSwain) June 18, 2019

Officials said agents seized about 16.5 tons of cocaine from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal.

US Attorney William McSwain said in a tweet that so much cocaine “could kill millions — MILLIONS — of people.”

The drug seizure is the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast.

Authorities say members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and charged.