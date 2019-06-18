Menu

Advertising

Alabama man fed meth to caged ‘attack squirrel’

World News | Published:

Law enforcement was warned of the animal prior to executing a search warrant of the Athens home.

Attack Squirrel Meth

Alabama investigators say a man kept a caged “attack squirrel” in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive.

The News Courier reported authorities are seeking 35-year-old Mickey Paulk over multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement was warned of the animal prior to executing a search warrant of the Athens home on Monday.

It is illegal in Alabama to have a pet squirrel. Officials from the state’s Department of Conservation recommended releasing the animal, which deputies did successfully.

A spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News