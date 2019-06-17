Hong Kong police begin to clear streets of protesters

Hong Kong police and protesters faced off on Monday as authorities began trying to clear the streets of a few hundred who remained near the city government headquarters after massive demonstrations that stretched deep into the night before.

The police asked for cooperation in clearing the road but said the protesters could stay on the pavements.

Protesters, many in masks and other gear to guard against possible use of tear gas, responded with chants, some kneeling in front of the officers.

Protesters hold a banner during a march toward the Legislative Council as they continue to protest against the extradition bill in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

The move came after activists rejected an apology from the city’s top leader for her handling of legislation that has stoked fears of expanding control from Beijing in this former British colony.

Groups of police, most in normal uniforms not riot gear, sought to clear the roads of metal and plastic barricades to enable traffic to pass through.

In some places, the protesters quickly moved to put them back to block traffic.

Hundreds of protesters were sitting or lying along a main road through downtown, but they were scattered over a relatively wide area.

Advertising

Activists called on Hong Kong residents to boycott classes and work, though it was unclear how many might heed that call.

Nearly two million of the city’s seven million people turned out on Sunday, according to estimates by protest organisers.

Hong Kong residents gathered for another massive protest on Sunday (Vincent Yu/AP)

Police said 338,000 were counted on the designated protest route in the “peak period” of the march.

Advertising

A week earlier as many as one million people demonstrated to voice their concern over Hong Kong’s relations with mainland China in one of the toughest tests of the territory’s special status since Beijing took control in a 1997 handover.

The scenes were similar to those seen nearly five years earlier, when protesters camped for weeks in the streets to protest rules that prevented the direct election of the city’s chief executive, the top local official.

One of the activists arrested after those demonstrations, Joshua Wong, was released from prison on Monday. He served half of a two-month jail sentence for contempt.

After daybreak on Monday, police announced that they want to clear the streets.

Soon after, police lined up several officers deep and faced off against several hundred demonstrators on a street in central Hong Kong.

Police officers stand guard as protesters march toward the Legislative Council (Vincent Yu/AP)

The night before, as protesters reached the march’s end thousands gathered outside the city government headquarters and the office of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who on Saturday suspended her effort to force passage of the bill.

Hong Kong residents worry that allowing some suspects to be sent for trial in mainland China would be another of many steps chipping away at Hong Kong’s freedoms and legal autonomy.

One concern is that the law might be used to send criminal suspects to China to potentially face vague political charges, possible torture and unfair trials.

The protesters are demanding that Ms Lam scrap the proposal for good and that she step down.

Protesters are also angered over the forceful tactics by police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other forceful measures as demonstrators broke through barricades outside the city government’s headquarters to quell unrest during demonstrations on Wednesday, and over Ms Lam’s decision to call the clashes a riot.

That worsens the potential legal consequences for those involved.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, Ms Lam noted the demonstrations and said the government “understands that these views have been made out of love and care for Hong Kong”.

“The chief executive apologies to the people of Hong Kong for this and pledges to adopt a most sincere and humble attitude to accept criticisms and make improvements in serving the public,” it said.

“This is a total insult to and fooling the people who took to the street!” the Civil Human Rights Front said in a statement.