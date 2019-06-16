Menu

White House candidate open to starting family with his husband after election

Published:

Pete Buttigieg is aiming for the Democratic Party nod and would be the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major party.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants to start a family with his husband, Chasten, and says that could happen if he is in the White House.

“I don’t see why not,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said in a Father’s Day television interview that also marked his one-year wedding anniversary.

He told CNN’s State Of The Union that “it wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that’s a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television”.

Mr Buttigieg, who is 37, is seeking to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

