White House candidate open to starting family with his husband after election
Pete Buttigieg is aiming for the Democratic Party nod and would be the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major party.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants to start a family with his husband, Chasten, and says that could happen if he is in the White House.
“I don’t see why not,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said in a Father’s Day television interview that also marked his one-year wedding anniversary.
He told CNN’s State Of The Union that “it wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that’s a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television”.
Mr Buttigieg, who is 37, is seeking to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.
