Oil tanker’s crew land in Dubai after Gulf of Oman attack

Crew members of the Norwegian-owned oil tanker that was attacked in the Gulf of Oman have landed in Dubai after two days in Iran.

Associated Press journalists saw the crew members of the MT Front Altair after their Iran Air flight from Bandar Abbas, Iran, landed in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The Front Altair caught fire in the attack on Thursday, sending a thick cloud of black smoke visible even by satellite from space.

A false-colour image from the European Commission’s Sentinel-2 satellite shows the Norwegian-owned MT Front Altair ablaze with smoke rising from it in the Gulf of Oman (European Commission/AP)

The US has blamed Iran for the attack, saying it suspects another limpet mine attack on oil tankers by Iran.

Tehran has denied being involved and accused the US of promoting an “Iranophobic” campaign against it.

The suspected attacks occurred at dawn Thursday about 25 miles off the southern coast of Iran.

The Front Altair, loaded with naphtha from the United Arab Emirates, radioed for help as its cargo of flammable chemicals caught fire.

USS Bainbridge crew members provide aid to mariners on the Kokuka Courageous (US Navy/AP)

The Kokuka Courageous, carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, called for help a short time later.

The US Navy sent the USS Bainbridge, which picked up 21 mariners from the Kokuka Courageous.

Its crew members stayed overnight on the destroyer, returning to their vessel on Friday to help in it being towed.

Iran ended up taking the 23 mariners from the Front Altair.

They initially ended up in the port city of Jask before being taken to Bandar Abbas.

Its crew comprised 11 Russian, 11 Filipinos and one Georgian.