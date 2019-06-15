Menu

Hong Kong leader suspends unpopular extradition bill indefinitely

World News | Published: 2019-06-15

Carrie Lam took the decision in response to widespread unhappiness over the move which could have seen suspects from Hong Kong extradited to China.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has said she will suspend a proposed extradition bill indefinitely.

Ms Lam said in a press conference that she took the decision in response to widespread public unhappiness over the measure, which would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in mainland China.

Hong Kong
The proposed legislation had led to thousands of people taking to Hong Kong’s streets (AP)

Many in the former British colony worried that the move would further erode cherished legal protections and freedoms promised by Beijing when it took control in 1997.

A mass protest over the issue had been planned for Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets in demonstrations earlier this week. Protests turned violent on Wednesday, adding to pressure on Ms Lam to back down.

