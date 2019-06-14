Baby cut from murdered woman’s womb dies

A baby boy who was cut from his mother’s womb with a butcher’s knife has died in hospital where he had been in grave condition since the April attack that killed his mother, the family said.

Family spokeswoman Cecilia Garcia confirmed a family statement posted on Facebook that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s baby died at Christ Medical Centre in Oak Lawn, Chicago.

A statement by family spokeswoman Julie Contreras expressed “great sadness” in announcing Yovanny Jadiel Lopez’s death and said he died from a severe brain injury.

Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa, 46, claimed she had given birth to the baby when she took him to a hospital on April 23. Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree have been charged with murder over Ms Ochoa-Lopez’s death.

Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide.

Pioter Bobak, Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figueroa (Chicago Police Department/AP)

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said he expects both women will now be charged with murder in the baby’s death.

The three defendants are due back in court on June 26.

Advertising

Authorities say that not long after Clarisa Figueroa’s adult son died of natural causes, she told her family she was pregnant. They say she plotted for months to acquire a newborn, and posted an ultrasound and photos of a room decorated for a baby on her Facebook page.

In March, she and Ms Ochoa-Lopez connected on a Facebook page for pregnant women

The two first met in person around April 1, when Ms Ochoa-Lopez went to the Figueroas’ house and left unharmed, prosecutors allege.

The teenager returned on April 23 to accept Clarisa Figueroa’s offer of free baby clothes, and as Desiree Figueroa was showing Ms Ochoa-Lopez a photo album of her late brother to distract her, Clarisa Figueroa sneaked up behind her and strangled her with a cord, prosecutors say.

Once Ms Ochoa-Lopez stopped showing signs of life, Clarisa Figueroa cut the baby from her womb and she and her daughter wrapped the teenager’s body in a blanket, put it in a plastic bag and dragged it outside to a rubbish bin, according to prosecutors.

Later that day, Clarisa Figueroa called 911 claiming her newborn baby was not breathing. When first responders arrived, the child was blue. They tried to resuscitate the infant and took him to Christ Medical Centre, where he remained until his death.