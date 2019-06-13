Menu

Notable departures from Donald Trump’s White House

World News | Published:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the latest in a long list of appointees to leave the president’s administration.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

With press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announcing she is standing down from he role at the White House, we take a look at some of the other high-ranking officials who have departed from the Trump administration – either voluntarily or by being sacked by the president.

— April 8, 2019: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

— December 20: Defence Secretary James Mattis resigns from the Trump administration a day after the president said he was withdrawing troops from Syria. Although General Mattis was expected to serve until the February, Mr Trump named a replacement via Twitter just a few days later.

— December 15: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

— December 9: White House chief of staff John Kelly will leave at end of 2018.

— November 7: US attorney general Jeff Sessions resigns as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, saying the move came “at Mr Trump’s request”.

— October 9: Mr Trump announces UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resignation, effective at end of the year.

— August 29: The president announces that White House counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the autumn.

— July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt

— June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler

— April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell

— April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow

— April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert

— March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin

— March 22: National security adviser HR McMaster

— March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Who has left Trump’s White House
(PA Graphics)

— March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee

— March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn

— February 28: Communications director Hope Hicks

— February 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter

— December 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

— December 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

— September 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

— August 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

— August 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon behind White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and then-chief of staff Reince Priebus (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

— July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

— July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

— July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer

— May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke

— May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

— March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh

— February 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn

World News

