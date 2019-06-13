Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump does not know right from wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said President Donald Trump does not know right from wrong and is “indifferent to law and any sense of ethics about who we are as a country”.

The top House Democrat said that when Mr Trump said he was open to accepting information from a foreign power against a political opponent he was ignoring his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution.

She said that “it’s a very sad thing, a very sad thing that he does not know right from wrong”.

US President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Pelosi, whose House role puts her second in line to the presidency after Vice-President Mike Pence, is one of Mr Trump’s leading antagonists.

But she is taking a slow, cautious approach when many in her party are demanding an impeachment inquiry.

She said “everybody in the country should be totally appalled” by Mr Trump’s remarks to ABC News.

Mr Trump told ABC Wednesday that if a foreign power were offering dirt on his 2020 opponent, he would be open to accepting it and would have no obligation to call in the FBI.