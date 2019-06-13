Menu

Director Bryan Singer reaches settlement over rape claim

Mr Sanchez-Guzman sued Singer in King County Superior Court in 2017.

Movie director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay 150,000 US dollars (£118,000) to settle allegations that he raped a then 17-year-old boy on a yacht 15 years ago.

Court records show that Singer, whose credits include Bohemian Rhapsody, Superman Returns and The Usual Suspects, continues to deny that he assaulted Cesar Sanchez-Guzman or ever attended a party with him on a yacht as it sailed on Lake Union and Lake Washington in Seattle.

A trustee who is overseeing Sanchez-Guzman’s bankruptcy case filed a motion on Wednesday recommending the settlement be approved.

The trustee noted that it would be enough money to pay off the 61,000 US dollars (£48,000) in claims against Mr Sanchez-Guzman, pay the costs of administering the case and leave money left over for him.

