Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to sex abuse charge

World News | Published:

The actor’s next court date is later this month.

Cuba Gooding Jr

Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was arraigned on Thursday after turning himself in to police.

He smiled as he entered the courtroom wearing a dark blue suit and led by a pair of detectives.

Cuba Gooding Jr
Cuba Gooding Jr leaves the court in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)

A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated on Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video will exonerate the actor.

Gooding’s next court date is June 26.

