Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to sex abuse charge
Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.
The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was arraigned on Thursday after turning himself in to police.
He smiled as he entered the courtroom wearing a dark blue suit and led by a pair of detectives.
A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated on Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.
Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video will exonerate the actor.
Gooding’s next court date is June 26.
