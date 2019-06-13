Menu

Creator of Friends says there are no plans for a reunion

It remains popular in reruns, and there is periodic speculation about a reunion special.

Jennifer Aniston sparked speculation about a reunion (Ian West/PA)

The creator of TV show Friends says there are no plans for a reunion, and there will not be any either.

Marta Kauffman says she would not want to “mess up a good thing” for fans with a potentially disappointing reunion.

Kauffman and David Crane created and produced Friends, NBC’s hit sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004.

Marta Kauffman (Okay Goodnight/AP)

The Emmy-winning series’ cast included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry.

Aniston recently said she would consider one, but clarified that nothing is in the works.

Kauffman’s current projects include the Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

Her success came despite the demeaning treatment Kauffman says she encountered as a woman in Hollywood.

