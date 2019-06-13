Menu

Amanda Knox arrives in Italy to attend discussion on wrongful convictions

World News | Published:

The American was cleared of involvement in the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia after a long legal saga.

Amanda Knox has arrived in Italy for the first time since she was acquitted by an appeals court in October 2011 in the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia.

Ms Knox arrived at Milan’s Linate airport on Thursday en route to the northern city of Modena, where she will participate on Saturday in a panel discussion on wrongful convictions.

Amanda Knox hides her face from the cameras (Daniel Dal Zennaro/AP)

She was escorted by plainclothes officers and kept her eyes downward as she exited the airport.

Ms Knox’s 2011 acquittal was just one step in a long judicial process of contrasting decisions before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.

Meredith Kercher
Meredith Kercher (PA)

Europe’s human rights court in January ordered Italy to pay American citizen Ms Knox financial damages for failures to provide adequate legal and translation assistance during early questioning.

