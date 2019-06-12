Menu

Advertising

Cuba Gooding Jr ‘will turn himself in over sex assault allegation’

World News | Published:

Gooding Jr denies the allegations.

Cuba Gooding Jr (Ian West/PA)

A lawyer for Cuba Gooding Jr says the actor will turn himself in to police to face allegations that he groped a woman at a New York City night spot.

Lawyer Mark Heller says the Oscar-winning star of Jerry Maguire is expected to face a charge stemming from an alleged incident over the weekend at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan.

A 29-year-old woman told police the 51-year-old grabbed her while he was intoxicated just before midnight on Sunday.

Gooding Jr denies the allegations.

He told website TMZ that he was at the bar partying with friends, but did not touch anyone.

He says there is a video that shows “what really happened”.

Mr Heller says Gooding Jr will visit the special victims unit leading the investigation before being arraigned.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News