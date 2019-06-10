Pilot killed in helicopter crash on Manhattan skyscraper

A pilot has been killed in a helicopter crash on a Manhattan skyscraper, New York Fire Department said.

The Fire Department said the helicopter appeared to have crash-landed on top of the AXA Equitable building, not far from Rockefeller Centre and Times Square.

#FDNY confirms a helicopter has crash-landed onto the roof of 787 7th Ave in Manhattan. The fire has been extinguished, and members continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter. There is currently one fatality reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit but is under control. He said it shook the building, but there were no reports of injuries in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Andrew Cuomo near the scene (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

The helicopter was flying in heavy rain in air space that is supposed to be off-limits.

Advertising

A flight restriction in effect since President Donald Trump took office bans aircraft from flying below 3,000ft within a one-mile radius of Trump Tower, which is a few blocks from the crash site.

I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

Mr Trump said in a tweet that he had been briefed on the crash, and first responders on the scene did a “phenomenal job”.