Menu

Advertising

Thousands protest in Hong Kong over extradition law

World News | Published:

Hong Kong was guaranteed the right to retain its own legal systems for 50 years following its handover from British to Chinese rule.

Protesters take to the streets of Hong Kong

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong to demonstrate against proposed changes to extradition laws that would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland China to face charges.

Hong Kong extradition protest
(Vincent Yu/AP)

The amendments have been widely criticised as eroding the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s judicial independence.

Under its “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong was guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years following its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hong Kong extradition protest
(Vincent Yu/AP)

However, China’s ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly reneging on that agreement by forcing through unpopular legal changes.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News