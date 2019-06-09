Menu

Advertising

Pope laments modern ‘culture of insults’

World News | Published:

Francis also criticised the rise of social media.

Pope Francis celebrates a Pentecost Mass in St Peter’s Square

Pope Francis has spoken out against what he called today’s “culture of insults” in the world.

In his homily during Pentecost Mass in St Peter’s Square, Francis also said that “the more we use social media, the less social we are becoming”.

He warned of the temptation to cling to “our little group, to the things and people we like,” saying it was only a “small step from a nest to a sect, even within the church”.

Pope Francis after celebrating Pentecost Mass in St Peter’s Square
Pope Francis after celebrating Pentecost Mass in St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The pope said that “nowadays it is fashionable to hurl adjectives”, and recommended people respond “to malice with goodness”.

Francis said the Catholic Church risks becoming a mere organisation with propaganda as its mission instead of a drive to foster joy and harmony.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News