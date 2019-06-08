28 people hurt after fair ride ‘falls apart’ near Seville

A total of 28 people have been hurt in an accident involving a fair ride in a town near Seville.

Local Spanish media reported that a spinning disc attraction appeared to have fallen apart, but the nature of the accident is not yet clear.

Seville’s municipal emergency services said nine of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

The town hall of La Rinconada said in a statement that the ride had passed safety inspections.

It added that local authorities are investigating what might have caused the machinery to malfunction.