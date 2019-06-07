Advertising
17 killed in Dubai bus crash
Police say a number of different nationalities were involved in the incident.
Seventeen people have been killed after a bus from Oman crashed in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai police have said.
The death toll was announced in tweets published early on Friday.
Police say the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
They did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign, but warned that “sometimes a minor error or negligence” can be fatal.
The force said the dead included different nationalities. At least three others were injured in the crash.
Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route happened at 6pm local time on Thursday.
It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.
