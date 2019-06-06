Rock star: US state to turn huge boulder into tourist attraction

A boulder the size of a house that crashed across a state highway in Colorado last month is staying put.

State officials plan to rebuild the highway next to it, saving taxpayers money and possibly creating a tourist attraction.

Transportation officials work at the scene (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News/AP)

State governor Jared Polis said Colorado will save about 200,000 dollars (£157,000) by not blasting the 8.5 million pound (3.9 million kilogramme) boulder.

He said people will also have the opportunity to see the boulder dubbed Memorial Rock, after it fell on Memorial Day weekend.

Everybody meet Memorial Rock. We will not be destroying this 8.5 million pound boulder – which is the size of a house. Instead, we’re going to make a new state landmark and save taxpayers money.https://t.co/BlkgnKwBEM — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 4, 2019

It was the largest rock in a rockslide on Colorado Highway 145 near the town of Dolores on May 24 and ended up just off the road.

Colorado Department of Transportation says the total cost of fixing the road, adding a guardrail in front of the boulder and clean-up will be about 1.3 million dollars (£1 million).