Menu

Advertising

Florida deputy charged after staying outside during school shooting

World News | Published:

Mr Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years.

Parkland shooting

Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year’s Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges.

Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but never went inside.

Mr Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years.

Peterson’s bail was set at 102,000 US dollars (£80,000).

A Peterson lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

School Shooting Florida
School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/AP)

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack.

He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News