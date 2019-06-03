Violence against indigenous women often ignored, Canadian PM says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the disappearances and deaths of indigenous women in Canada have too often been treated as a low priority or ignored and he says that must end.

Mr Trudeau was responding to an official inquiry report issued on Monday on a problem he called “shameful”.

He promised a national action plan to address it.

The inquiry commissioners listened to 2,380 family members and experts and delivered a report that called the homicides and disappearances a “genocide”.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police report before the inquiry was formed found that indigenous women represent about 4.3% of the total female population, but 16% of all female homicide victims are from First Nations, as Canada’s indigenous people are called.