Clashes at Jerusalem holy site as Israel marks 1967 war win

World News | Published:

Two days earlier, police say a Palestinian stabbed two Israelis in the Old City before being killed.

Israel Palestinians

Israeli police say security forces have clashed with Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says Palestinians hurled stones and chairs at forces on Sunday, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of the Old City during the 1967 Middle East war.

The incident came after Israeli nationalists visited the contested site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Tensions run high on Jerusalem Day, which this year falls toward the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israelis are to hold an annual march through the Old City, and police say they are on high alert to avoid violence.

