Eleven killed in shooting in Virginia Beach

World News | Published:

Six other people have been injured, police said.

Emergency vehicle attend the scene following a shooting in Virginia Beach

Eleven people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a local government building in Virginia Beach.

Police Chief James Cervera said that a shooter opened fire and shot “indiscriminately” at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building on Friday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Active Shooter
Police officers at the scene following the shooting in Virginia Beach (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Mr Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect.

He said the suspect was a long-time employee of the city’s Public Works Department.

One of the people shot is a police officer.

World News

