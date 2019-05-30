Advertising
Thai junta chief gives thumbs-up to Orwell’s Animal Farm
Previously, protesters comparing military rule to the fictional dystopia of George Orwell’s 1984 read the book in public places and were dragged off.
The late British writer and social critic George Orwell appears to be back in the good books of Thailand’s military rulers after a spell in the doghouse five years ago.
Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak, summing up Prayuth Chan-ocha’s political thoughts as the country prepares to install a new elected government, said his boss recommended reading the Thai edition of Animal Farm, “which is a book that leaves important lessons on how to live life”.
Mr Prayuth’s plug for Animal Farm reflected a more positive view of Orwell’s work than the military had immediately after he seized power in a May 2014 coup.
